NMG promotes education with book donation

By MAGDALENE WANJA

Nation Media Group (NMG) on Thursday donated textbooks to pupils at Ndimu Primary School in Elburgon, Nakuru County, as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

Staff from the company’s various departments in Nakuru and Nairobi, led by Regional Editor Caroline Wafula, took part in giving out books and planting trees.

The visit was also meant to motivate the 414 pupils at the school.

Ms Wafula, who represented Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Clifford Machoka, said the company seeks to positively influence the society through its various platforms and to impact communities by giving back through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“We understand that we have a responsibility to our society and hence we have made it deliberate to give back to the community,” she said.

Ndimu Primary School is one of the oldest schools in the area and was built in the 1980s.

The administration, led by deputy headteacher Sammy Mbugua Njoroge, said the school, which supports more than 100 integrated pupils with special needs, faces various challenges, including poor learning facilities.

The initiative is built around the areas of health, environment, community sponsorship and education.

The focus this year is on improving improvement.

Also present was NMG Events Coordinator Naomy Ikenye, who led the Nairobi team.