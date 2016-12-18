10,551 NYS recruits to graduate next week

By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to preside over the passing out of thousands of National Youth Service (NYS) recruits from the Gilgil College in Nakuru County.

According to Ministry of public service, youths and gender affairs, of the 10,551 recruits, 7903 are male.

The recruits under the NYS youth empowerment programme will take an oath of service during the event.

President Kenyatta will be accompanied by among others, Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Director General NYS Richard Ndubai.

They are expected to be deployed for dam and road construction, vector control units, taking part in slum civil works, traffic control and agriculture units.

The event is scheduled to take place even as the National Assembly continues grilling suspects linked to alleged corruption scandals that rocked the institution over the past one year.