By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

A man popularly known as the "Naivasha Vampire" appeared in a Nakuru court on Monday and was charged with loitering while armed with a screwdriver with the intent to commit a crime.

Geoffrey Matheri denied the charges and was released on a Sh2,000 cash bail.

As previously reported by the Nation, prison was his home for five years since he was charged with kidnapping women.

His story hit the headlines in 2008, with claims that he had been kidnapping, raping and drugging his victims, most of them women, before draining and drinking their blood.

Before his arrest, he had confessed to detectives that he was a serial killer.

Mr Matheri was released by the High Court in Nakuru earlier this year for lack of sufficient evidence for the alleged crimes. Following his release, he claimed he had "reformed" and "seen the light".

Two days after he was released from the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison, Mr Matheri was attacked by unknown people in South Kinangop.