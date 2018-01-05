An investigator in the case said the officer had complained that his lover had carried some of his official documents without his consent.

The two, he narrated, appeared to be in jovial mood as they enjoyed their drinks while engaging in animated talks.

A local trader, Boniface Njoroge, told Nation that he spotted the two at a local entertainment joint hours before the fatal shooting.

By MACHARIA MWANGI

A junior police officer attached to Kongoni Police Station in the outskirts of Naivasha Town on Thursday night shot his 31-year-old lover to death following a row.

“When I stepped inside the pub, I spotted the two sitting in seclusion and nothing appeared amiss,” said Mr Njoroge.

The trader, who operates a butchery, said he left the pub moments later, while the two continued enjoying their drinks.

GUNSHOTS

“After two hours, we heard several gunshots but could not immediately ascertain what was happening as we were barred from entering the police station,” said Mr Njoroge.

“I later came to know that the woman was shot by her lover following a disagreement. It was shocking,” he added.

He said the woman, a mother of four, was away during the Christmas festivities and had just returned to Kongoni where she operated a grocery shop.

The two were known lovers and had, together, tried their hands in several unsuccessful businesses within the dusty town.

The trader described the police officer as an introvert who kept to himself and rarely interacted even with his colleagues.

“He was a cool nurtured officer who preferred to be alone most of the times,” said the trader.

OFFICER ARREDTED

Naivasha Police Boss Titus Mathuku said the incident occurred at around 10.30pm, adding that the officer was arrested and locked up immediately after the shooting.

“The police officer is still under interrogation to help shed more light regarding the shooting,” said Mr Mathuku.

The officer, Mr Mathuku added, will be arraigned in court after police complete their investigations.

Sources said the enraged officer shot his girlfriend four times inside the station’s officers’ quarters.

An investigator probing the case said the officer had earlier complained that his lover had gone to her rural home and carried some of his official documents without his consent.