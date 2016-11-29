By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

Milimani estate was once a haven of peace and serenity away from the hustle and bustle of Nakuru Town centres and was home to the who is who in the Rift Valley capital.

That is not the case today.

The estate is slowly turning into a noisy neighbourhood.

Invasion of the posh Milimani by developers, whom critics say are devaluing the once upmarket estate, is worrying residents.

Once dotted with single, well planned bungalows, the estate is slowly becoming crowded with discos, hotels and hospitals.

Matatu termini and commercial premises are also coming up.

Milimani was strictly planned as a residential estate, where single houses stand on one or more acres of land.

Mr John Kariuki, who has been a resident of the estate for 10 years, says uncontrolled development in the estate over the years has stolen its beauty.

“Today, the estate is dusty and noisy,” he laments.

Another resident, Ms Wilkister Odhiambo, says some residents of Milimani have relocated to other posh estates such as Naka, Kiamunyi and Section 58.

INSECURITY

“Insecurity has also been a big challenge in this leafy suburb and we blame it all on the increase of non-residential developments,” says Ms Odhiambo, who has lived in the estate for over five years.

It is this trend that has fuelled protests against buildings that they say are likely to make the place disorderly.

The residents, through the Milimani Residents Welfare Association, say the changes are to blame for decreased land value.

Subsequently, the residents of the estate that sits on the foothills of the scenic Menengai Crater, have turned the heat on Governor Kinuthia Mbugua’s leadership for unprocedurally changing the planned use of their estate.

“We have constantly complained to the county government for contravening the Constitution,” said the association’s chairman Joel Wanderi.

In their letter to county Secretary Joseph Motari, the association said the estate was originally planned to have only low-density, single-family dwellings and should remain like that.

Mr Motari, in his response through a letter, said the county government will not allow Milimani to lose its residential designation and promised to take up the matter with the Department of Land in the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development.

GOVERNOR MBUGUA'S RESIDENCE

Mr Mbugua’s official residence and those of many top county government dignitaries are in the estate.

The county’s Department of Land, Housing and Physical Planning, which is headed by Ms Rachel Maina, has been on the spot in recent times for approving the commercial developments.

A source in the department who did not wish to be named argued that the growth of Nakuru, just like many other major towns, is attributed to economic forces and population upsurge, and that it is inevitable for the posh estates bordering the central business district not to feel the effects of a growing city.

MATATU TERMINUS

In the latest development, the residents of Milimani have opposed the construction of a multimillion-shilling modern matatu terminus in the upmarket estate, claiming it will compromise the security of Nakuru State House, situated 500 metres away.

Residents also say if the Mololine Milimani Annex stage is built in the estate, it will affect learning at Lenana Primary School, which is a few hundred metres away.

They have urged the county government to revoke the licence issued to Mololine, a shuttle service company.

However, the management of Mololine has dismissed the residents’ claims and maintained that the development will not compromise the security of the Nakuru State House.