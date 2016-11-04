By FRANCIS MUREITHI

The cancer risk that has hanged over the heads of hundreds of traders and consumers at the popular Top Market in Nakuru for decades will now be a thing of the past.

The relief comes after the county government pulled down the more than 60- year old asbestos roofing material that was installed by the colonial government.

Cancer researchers say working under old buildings with ageing and decomposing asbestos materials can increase the risk of getting cancer of the lung.

According to Biashara Ward Representative Stephen Kuria Muiruri the entire asbestos roofing material at the Top Market will be replaced with modern iron sheets at a cost of Sh3million.

“We decided to upgrade the roofing after health experts warned that continued exposure to asbestos material is increasingly becoming a health concern,” said Mr Kuria.

He said apart from roofing, the county government will upgrade electricity installation at the facility at a cost of Sh1.2million to enable the traders to operate round the clock.

The ward representative said renovation work at the market is expected to be completed within 21 days.

Officials said, the county government will spend more than Sh60 million to upgrade other ageing market facilities at the Central Business District in a move to create conducive working environment for the traders.

The devolved unit has also embarked on the roofing of the Wakulima Market and construction of the Nasher Square Market for second hand clothes traders.

“Almost all traders at Wakulima Market are now operating under a shade as we have put a modern roofing materials over their heads at a cost of Sh22million besides improving the drainage system in the market,” said Mr Kuria.

The MCA said plans were underway to tarmac the market to enable the traders conduct their businesses in a clean environment devoid of mud and dust.

On Nasher Square Market, Mr Kuria said a new contractor will be at the site in two weeks time to complete the project which has been rocked by controversy.