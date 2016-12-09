By MAGDALENE WANJA

More by this Author

By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

Normalcy has returned in some public hospitals in Nakuru following recruitment of 225 health workers to assuage the effects of the ongoing strike.

Nakuru County Chief Officer of Health, Dr Samuel Mwaura, who foresaw the posting of health workers to various stations, said some of the recruits were yet to report to their assigned areas.

At Langalanga Health Centre where he launched the orientation exercise, four additional staff joined those that did not go on the strike.

Dr Mwaura said five health workers at the facility did not participate in the strike since they feared for their lives and they will be working with the additional workers.

“On duty we had nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists. We didn’t have the clinical officer to run the outpatient section but we are now good to go,” he said.

He added security at the facility had been beefed up to ensure work is not disrupted.

He said all outpatient services were available at the facilities but noted only caesarean section would be offered at the maternity wing.

“Mirugi Kariuki, Bondeni and Lanet Health Centres will offer the maternity services. All cases should be referred to the three facilities,” he said.

However, a spot-check by the Nation showed that operations at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital were yet to resume today afternoon.

But the waiting bay was filled with patients, who were hopeful that they would be attended to.