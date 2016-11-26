The prosecution said he assaulted resident magistrate Eunice Kelly, Ms Edith Adhiambo – a complainant – and Constable Regina Wanjiru.

Michael Kuhora Njeri, an electrician, was on Wednesday arraigned for attempted murder and obstruction of justice.

By JOSEPH OPENDA

A man who assaulted a Nakuru Magistrate has been remanded for three days at the Nakuru GK Prison.

Senior principal magistrate Liz Gicheha on Friday ordered that Mr Michael Kuhora be held in police custody as he is a flight risk.

Mr Kuhora has admitted attempted murder charges against him but denied those of obstructing Resident Magistrate Eunice Kelly and police officer Regina Wanjiru from carrying out their duties.

He has denied charges of causing disturbance in court.

The suspect hit local and international media headlines on Tuesday when he assaulted the Magistrate and two other people minutes after he had been sentenced to three years.

Mr Kuhora assaulted Magistrate Kelly, complainant Ms Edith Adhiambo and the court orderly Ms Wanjiru on November 22, using a screw driver.

During the incident, Mr Kuhora pounced on the complainant and stabbed her on the left side of her neck using the weapon immediately he was sentenced to a 3 years jail term.

He pleaded guilty of attempted murder when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Josephat Burudi on Wednesday.

Mr Kuhora while pleading with the court for forgiveness said he acted in that manner after the ruling which he had thought would favor him turn against him.

“I was shocked by the ruling which made me to act madly since I thought I could go back and continue with my electrical job,” said Mr Kuhora.

He further told the court that he was a little drunk while in court which was the reason why he acted that wild.