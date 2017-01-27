By MAGDALENE WANJA

As Rachel Nyokabi’s warm and bright smile welcomes you to their home in Pipeline in Nakuru Town, you can hardly tell what she has been through since her childhood.

Nyokabi was born with severe deformities on both of her legs and arms.

She has to use her mouth to write and perform other simple tasks.

But she has not allowed her condition to stand in the way of realising her dreams of going to school and being independent.

Nyokabi, 20, who is confined to a wheelchair, has all along struggled to fit in the society.

She aspires to be a renowned journalist.

Even though she could hardly do anything on her own, Nyokabi’s parents took the bold step to take her to school.

JOYTOWN SCHOOL

She sat her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations at Tumaini Primary school before joining Joytown Secondary School in Thika, Kiambu County where she did her KCSE exams. The school caters for the physically handicapped.

Nyokabi says she did not have a lot of difficulties in her primary school since there were other pupils who had various forms of disabilities.

“Others used their legs to write,” she says.

The school has hired people who take care of special students.

It was, however, at the secondary school in Thika where she encountered a lot of challenges, especially moving from one place to another.

Nyokabi’s condition is so severe that she cannot do anything using her hands.

She uses her mouth to do almost everything, including writing and operating gadgets.

“Travelling has been my major challenge. Sometimes when I have to board a matatu, some operators refuse to accommodate me claiming that they will waste a lot of time,” she said.

She often had to rely on friends to help her move around the school and coping with the pace of her 'normal’ colleagues was a great challenge.

“I relied on my friends [for most things] while in school - in class, in the dormitory and in other facilities - everywhere I went.

“Some teachers dictated notes very fast and sometimes I was left behind since using my mouth (to write) is slower,” she narrated.

After completing secondary school, she had to stay at home before deciding on what to do next.

MULTI-TALENTED

It was then that she discovered that she is multi-talented, having tried writing plays which saw her produce two pieces together with her friends.

She has also written a number of poems and has since recorded some in her collection titled ‘Safari Safarini’.

Nyokabi, who is the second-born in a family of four, has been at home for the last two years.

She was admitted for a diploma course in journalism and media studies at Uzuri Institute in Thika but has been unable to report.

“On receiving my admission letter, I was very excited that I was about to realise my dream but the major challenge I am facing is lack of fees since my parents can’t raise the amount required,” she says.

Her mother, Ann Wangui, says she cannot leave Nyokabi on her own which means she cannot also go very far from home to look for a job.

Both her parents are casual labourers.

Nyokabi has also engaged in a number of projects which include beadwork.

“It amazes me to see her put together very tiny beads into an amazing pattern by use of her mouth,” said Mrs Wangui.