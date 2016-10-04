By JOSEPH OPENDA

Doctors working in public hospitals in Nakuru and who have been on strike for the past 16 days on Tuesday finally agreed to resume work following an agreement reached with the county government.

Through lawyer Harry Gakinya, the county officials have also withdrawn a case they had filed in the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nakuru challenging the strike.

The county had sued on Friday seeking to have the strike declared illegal.

According to Mr Gakinya, the county government on Saturday signed a return-to-work agreement with the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) to end the stalemate.

“We talked over the weekend and managed to come up with a solution to end the stalemate.

"All the contentious issues pertaining to promotions, transfers and salary arrears were ironed out after the successful negotiations,” said Mr Gakinya.

The doctors, through their lawyer Steve Biko, confirmed that an agreement had been reached.

Justice Stephen Radido then directed that the medics resume work immediately.