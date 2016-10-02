By ERIC MATARA

By MAGDALENE WANJA

The Nakuru County government has suffered a blow after the Employment and Labour Relations Court declined to stop the ongoing doctors’ strike.

The county government, through lawyer Mr Harry Gakinya, had on Friday moved to court seeking orders to stop the ongoing strike on grounds that it is illegal and that it has led to the suffering of innocent residents.

In an urgent application filed before Justice Stephen Radido, the county administration claimed that the doctors’ strike notice was also too short for them to act.

On its side, the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), through lawyer Steve Biko Osur, told the court that the strike was legal and urged it to dismiss the application.

According to Mr Biko, the application was an abuse and waste of the court’s time.

A deeper crisis in the county’s health sector is expected after three days of negotiations between doctors and the county government hit a dead end, with each side maintaining a hard-line position.

KMPPDU maintains that doctors will remain on strike until their demands are met.

The strike enters its 15th day Sunday as anguish continues to be experienced in the 145 public hospitals with most patients being forced to seek services in private hospitals.

The Nation established that KMPPDU officials and the county government dropped the negotiations on Friday after three consecutive sittings held since Tuesday last week failed to yield fruit.

“We were unable to agree on the issues raised by the doctors and we are now waiting [for] the county government act. We have not scheduled for another meeting,” KMPPDU national chairman Dr Samuel Oroko told the Nation.