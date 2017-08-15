Nakuru governor-elect to be sworn in Monday

By MAGDALENE WANJA

By HILDA ONYANGO

Nakuru Governor-elect Lee Kinyanjui will be sworn into office on Monday in a ceremony that will cost an estimated Sh 10 million.

The Assumption of Governor’s Office Committee says all is set for the inauguration ceremony set to take place at the Nakuru Agricultural Show (ASK) grounds.

County Secretary Joseph Motari, who is chairing the assumption committee said they don’t expect the expenditure to exceed Sh10 million budgeted for the event.

“We are estimating to spend between Sh7million and Sh 8 million and not more than Sh10 million on the event so as to ensure that we don’t eat into the development budget,” he said.

The 15-member committee also comprises of the Nakuru County Commander Joshua Nkanatha, Police Commander Hassan Barua, Public Service Board Chairman Waithanji

Mutiti and two representatives of the office of the governor-elect.

POWER

It was constituted to ensure smooth transition from former Governor Kinuthia Mbugua’s administration to the new administration and also oversee swearing in.

Initially, the event had been scheduled to take place at the Afraha Stadium but sources said Mr Kinyanjui opted for the ASK grounds.

“As the outgoing CEO of the county, Mr Mbugua will be there to hand over the tools of power. The choice of the venue was in line with the interest of the governor-elect and we find the field to be conducive,” he said.

The representatives of Mr Kinyanjui said they were impressed with all the plans laid out by the committee for the ceremony.

“We are happy that the committee put in place all the ground work and that they took its time to plan for the event,” said Mr Gichuhi Njoroge.