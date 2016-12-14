By MAGDALENE WANJA

Nakuru County Public Service Board has called on all health workers participating in the strike to immediately go back to work or lose their jobs.

According to the board, some of the health workers do not belong to any union and their taking part in the strike will be treated as absconding duty.

The Board’s Chairman Waithanji Mutiti said some of the workers who include clinical officers are not members of any union and should therefore return to work with immediate effect.

This ultimatum comes even as the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists union (KMPDU) now claims the newly hired health workers are quacks and the right procedure was not followed during their recruitment.

KMPDU chairman Samuel Oroko said usually, before a health worker is hired, their application letter is forwarded to the regulatory body for verification on whether the applicant is genuine, a process which usually takes a month.

“After the process, not all applicants qualify for the job, some are rejected,” said Dr Oroko.

WORKERS ARE COMPETENT

He said it was unethical for Nakuru County to hire the health workers in less than a week and put them to be in charge of people’s lives.

But according to Nakuru Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Samuel Mwaura, all the human resource officers involved in the process are competent and they acted fast so as to save lives.

“It is inhuman for the union members to claim that the process was done in haste and yet our main aim is to save lives. Five major hospitals in the county are operational and I would urge members of the public to seek services there,” said Dr Mwaura.

Dr Mwaura added that some of the striking nurses, clinical officers and doctors have gone back at work.

He said that services are currently being offered at Bondeni Maternity, Naivasha, Subukia, Langa Langa, Molo and Gilgil hospitals.