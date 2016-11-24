Nakuru lawyers under threat, ask LSK to intervene

Rift Valley Chapter Chairman Frank Mwangi appealed for action to curb the growing instances of violations.

By ERIC MATARA

Lawyers in Nakuru have raised alarm over increased harassment and intimidation by state agencies in the region and want the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to intervene.

In a letter addressed to the LSK President Isaac Okero, the lawyers, through their Rift Valley LSK Chapter, registered their frustration and fears and asked LSK to protect them.

“While we recognize and are thankful for the enormous cooperation from the police and other security organs, we wish to express our concern and apprehension at the increasing instances of harassment and intimidation of legal practitioners across the region by the police and County enforcement officers,” read part of the letter.

“We fear that these activities will undermine the independence of the Judiciary and the legal profession,” he said.

“These actions must be viewed in that light because the lawyers are discharging their duties in accordance with the law,” Mr Mwangi added.

Former Rift Valley Chapter Chairman David Mongeri cited an incident where a Nakuru lawyer representing hawkers in a case filed against the county government was in January 2015 clobbered by the county's law enforcement officers before he was detained for hours at the defunct municipal cells.

The lawyer was later released without being charged in court.

He said more other incidents have been reported where aggrieved clients use the police to intimidate lawyers.

He cited specific incidences that have happened in the region and appealed for the LSK secretariat’s intervention in the letter also copied to the Chief Justice David Maraga.

According to Mr Mongeri, last month, a lawyer was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate in Nakuru town over alleged fraud in a Sh25 million land deal.

Mr Mongeri urged LSK to help end harassment of lawyers in the region.

He emphasized that it is only then that the legal profession can effectively play its oversight and legal empowerment roles for the benefit and increased welfare of the Kenyans.