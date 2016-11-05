Nakuru leaders back Speaker's appointment in Jubilee

By JOSEPH OPENDA

Leaders in Nakuru County have welcomed the appointment of Assembly Speaker Susan Kihika to the Jubilee Rift Valley presidential campaign team ahead of 2017 General Election and pledged to support her.

The legislators, a section of MCAs and aspirants for various political seats on Saturday said they commend President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto for their choice.

Mr Nelson Gaichuhie (Subukia) said they are ready to work with the county speaker to deliver votes for the party.

He said the president made a wise decision as Ms Kihika is popular for her work, especially in her role of uniting the county leaders.

Also, Bahati MP Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri, a political nemesis of Ms Kihika said to have earlier opposed her inclusion, was among the six MPs who supported her appointment.

The public support came amid reports that some MPs were unsettled by the choice of Ms Kihika and were planning a revolt.

Ms Kihika is an aspirant for the Nakuru senate seat in the 2017 elections.

The legislators who support her are: David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Jacob Macharia (Molo), Samwel Arama (Nakuru Town West), Joseph Kiuna (Njoro) and Samuel Ndiritu (Gilgil).

Some quarters believe Ms Kihika’s appointment will secure her an automatic Jubilee ticket in the primaries.

It came as a surprise to Governor Kinuthia Mbugua’s supporters who are seen to have lost out.

On Friday, Nominated MCA Margaret Kiiru threatened to decamp from the Jubilee Party, claiming the president was not keen on uniting the county leaders and supporters.

“The president understands the differences that exist in the county so he ought to pick a neutral party to unite us,” she said.

Mr Macharia said the president had now passed the mantle to the leaders to ensure that the Jubilee manifesto is delivered to citizens.

Mr Ngunjiri and Mr Arama were believed to be uncomfortable with the speaker’s growing influence in the county.

Last month, the two alongside the governor were accused by a group allied to the Speaker of planning to take over the Party’s county leadership unscrupulously.

But on Friday Mr Ngunjiri dismissed the allegations, saying he was not interested in any party leadership position but the Bahati parliamentary seat.

“I want everyone to understand that I am only interested in defending my seat so it is important to unite the voters and stop rumour mongering,” he said.

Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua and MPs Moses Cheboi (Kuresoi North), Zakayo Cheruiyot (Kuresoi South), John Kihagi (Naivasha) and Raymond Moi (Rongai) were absent at the press conference.