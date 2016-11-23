By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

A Nakuru court magistrate has disqualified herself from a corruption case involving a senior county lands official.

Senior Principal Magistrate Liz Gichiha on Tuesday withdrew from a case where a Nakuru County Land Management Board Secretary Franc Ole Kibelekenya is accused of soliciting Sh1.65 million bribe from Konene Ole Nkuruna in order to register eight people as beneficiaries of a land in Oljorai, Nakuru county.

Ms Gicheha handed over the matter to the chief magistrate who will later reassign it to a specific court.

“This court withdraws itself from the case and further directs the matter to the chief magistrate’s court who will decide on where to place it,” ruled the magistrate.

According to documents in court, Mr Nkuruna in a letter dated October 24, wrote to the Supreme Court seeking its intervention because he has lost confidence in the manner in which the case was being handled by the court.

He sought to have the magistrate disqualify herself from handling the matter saying that he had a feeling that both the prosecution and the magistrate had been compromised by the suspect.

“…the accused person in the case, one Frank Kibelekenya has been boasting and telling everyone that he has compromised the trial magistrate, the prosecution and the investigating officer. It is in this regard that we sought to have the court disqualify itself from hearing the matter,” stated the letter.

In the case Mr Kimbelekenya is said to have used his position as the secretary of the lands board in the county for personal benefit by receiving bribes to register people who are not the genuine beneficiaries of the controversial Oljorai land.

He was arrested by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission officers who stormed the hotel after receiving a tip-off from concerned members of the public.

Mr Kimbelekenya was appointed as the secretary of the lands board in May last year by Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua as per the provision of the National Land Commissions Act.

The board has been on the forefront in solving land disputes in Chepakundi, Oljorai and Ruyobei among others in the county.