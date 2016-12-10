According to the County health executive Dr Kabii Mungai, the hospital yesterday carried out two deliveries where one of the mothers bore twin babies.

By REITZ MUREITHI

The Nakuru Level Five Annex private wing has opened its maternity services to the public in a bid to accommodate patients and manage the effect of the countrywide strike.

“The lady from Pondamali came with a complication of the umbilical cord whereby it were not for the operation she would have lost her child,” Mr Mungai said.

He also affirmed that a total of 200 health workers had been deployed to the sub county level four hospitals and were prepared to accept patients from yesterday.

“In Naivasha we have seen 36 cases while Nakuru level five has handled 40 cases today.”

One of the new mothers Faith Nyambura said that she was happy with the services that were given and urged other expectant mothers to seek services from the hospital.

Her mother in law also expressed her satisfaction adding that it was a reprieve for the family.

"Nyambura had gone to private hospital first but she could not afford the service. A boda boda rider told us to try the public hospital and thankfully they took her in and now she is well," said Ms Mary Njeri.