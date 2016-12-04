Nakuru residents protest police killings of two brothers

By JOSEPH OPENDA

Residents of Mercy Njeri area of Nakuru county on Saturday evening blocked the Nakuru- Kabarak road as they protested the killing of two brothers by a police officer.

The irate residents paralyzed transport along the busy road for more than three hours as they engaged police in running battles.

They were protesting the killing of Charles Kariuki and John Maina who were shot dead by a Criminal Investigations Directorate officer following a brawl between them and a bar owner.

They blocked the road using twigs and stones and lit bonfires demanding for immediate arrest of the police officer.

Anti-riot police officers to intervened to clear the road.

According to the residents, the two brothers known by their nicknames, ‘Karis’ and ‘Kilos’, were shot outside a local pub following a disagreement with the bar owner.

A source told the Nation that the brothers and another man had differed over a woman before the shooting took place.

The demonstrators claimed the two brothers were innocent adding that the police officer who shot them was drunk.

Rongai Officer Commanding Police Division Joseph Mwamburi said the two were attempting to steal from a nearby M-Pesa shop when they were shot.

His statement has however has been disputed by members of the public who accuse the police of cover up.

Former National Campaign against Drug Abuse Chairman Mr John Mututho strongly condemned the incident and urged police to investigate the matter and unravel the cause of the shooting.

“This is outright evil and it is high time that the police behaved with decorum,” said Mr Mututho.