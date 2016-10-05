By FRANCIS MUREITHI

The County Assembly of Nakuru resumed its sessions Tuesday after a four-week recess but, as usual, there was no business on the order paper for members to transact, forcing the House to adjourn its sittings to Wednesday morning.

The 74 county assembly members have been accused of lack of commitment to assembly affairs as most times they fail to generate enough business for the House to transact.

Tuesday’s session which starts at 2.30pm was also delayed for 15 minutes due to lack of quorum.

The assembly Speaker has on numerous accounts called on members to rise to the occasion and deliver on their mandate, with no success.

Some members have perfected the art of making technical appearances and dashing out after signing in on the biometric register which allows them to later collect their sitting allowances.

MANUAL REGISTER

This time round, however, the MCAs will have to sign the manual attendance book after the end of each session as the plenary is undergoing major renovations to accommodate a public gallery.

Temporary Speaker James Tuwei Tuesday reminded the MCAs on the need to improve on their performance in their legislative role.

“We should endeavour to ensure that at no given time should the assembly run short of business and it is my hope all the pending business at committee level have been finalised and will be forwarded to the House business committee for allotment,” said Mr Tuwei.

He challenged the committees with pending reports on various Bills to expedite the processing of the reports.

“The vibrancy of an assembly depends on how effective its committees are and this principle should always be a guiding factor to all committees performing their duties,” added Mr Tuwei.

At least five pending Bill reports are yet to be tabled in the House.