By ERIC MATARA

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) has been ordered to pay a church elder Sh5.5 million for defamation.

The High Court in Nakuru on Friday awarded the money to Mr Joseph Kamira Wanjau, who was sacked by the church three years ago.

Justice Janet Mulwa directed the church to pay Mr Wanjau the money within 30 days as compensation for tarnishing his name after sacking him.

Mr Wanjau, through lawyer Karanja Mbugua, sued the church and the PCEA Foundation for defamation after a letter announcing his sacking was read in over 30 churches in November 2013.

Mr Wanjau, who is a businessman in Nakuru Town, had sought compensation for damages, which he noted had been caused by the letter said to have been read on three consecutive Sundays in various PCEA churches.

Mr Wanjau said the announcement depicted him as a crook, an undisciplined and arrogant elder. This, he said, made him lose friends and resulted in a decline of his business.

He was the chairman of a committee which took care of a Sh90 million rental house owned by the church.

PLOT TO SELL PROPERTY

He had earlier told the court that he ran into trouble after he revealed that a priest, then in charge of the Nakuru church, had plotted to sell the property, a move he opposed.

The property is situated in Milimani Estate in the outskirts of Nakuru Town.

Mr Wanjau said he was accused of holding keys, a title deed, financial returns and other documents on the residential house that were required by the church’s management before he was sacked.

The house, the court heard, had been occupied by a tenant who was paying Sh35,000 monthly as rent.

He said a section of church leaders had demanded the key from him but he declined to hand it over, demanding that the right procedures be followed.

He said the move prompted the cleric and the church management to sack him through the letter, which was read in all the churches.

CARETAKER COMMITTEE

“I was the chairman of the caretaker committee, which was in charge of maintaining the house.

"There was no way I could just hand over the key without permission from other members,” he had told court.

In her judgment, Justice Mulwa said the court found the announcements malicious and aimed at ruining Mr Wanjau’s reputation.

“After consideration of all evidence presented in court, the court finds it necessary to award him Sh5.5 million as compensation for the damages caused,” ruled Justice Mulwa.

However, Rev Kabaiya, now in Meru, who testified on behalf of the PCEA church, told the court the church followed the right procedure in sacking the church elder.

He said Mr Wanjau did not suffer any damages due to the dismissal.