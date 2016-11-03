By MAGDALENE WANJA

By REITZ MUREITHI

Nakuru County has enough food to feed its residents in contrast to more than 12 other counties across the country which are experiencing severe drought.

Farmers in Nakuru say that their supply has not been affected as some of them are yet to harvest crops from their farms.

According to the chairman of Kenya National Potatoes Farmers Association in Nakuru, Mr Edward Mwamba, a bag of potatoes is selling for Sh2500 and the price has not changed since earlier in the year, an indication that there is food stability.

Mr Mwamba said that the current drought did not affect the availability of most produce in the region including potatoes.

“Right now carrots and cowpeas are in season and their price per kilo is decreasing as more of the produce finds its way to the market,” Mr Mwamba added.

A spot-check at the Nakuru’s Wakulima market showed that maize, bananas and tomatoes were in great supply.

FOOD IN PLENTY

Mr Rueben Gichimo who operates a maize business in the market said the produce is in plenty.

He said that they get the maize from Njoro, Rongai, Molo and Trans Mara, depending on the time of the year.

“At the moment we are getting it from Njoro in Nakuru County.

“Once that harvest is depleted, we will move to areas of Trans Mara begging January next year,” He said.

Another farmer who sells bananas said the supply is in plenty.

However, Ms Winnie Akal, who sells tomatoes, said that the price per crate had risen from Sh2,500 to Sh5,000 in the past two weeks.