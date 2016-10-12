By JOSEPH OPENDA

Police imposter Joshua Waiganjo used to give preferential treatment to his relatives and ordinary members of the public during government functions, a Nakuru court heard Tuesday.

During the hearing in a criminal case involving Mr Waiganjo, former Rift Valley police chief John M’Mbijiwe and former Anti-Stock Theft Unit boss Michael Ngugi, witnesses said Waiganjo ensured that family members and friends realised and enjoyed his ‘powers’.

Mr Waiganjo is serving a jail term for impersonating a police officer while Mr M’Mbijiwe and Mr Ngugi have been charged with abuse of office.

Mr Mwangi Wamathingira, a church elder who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido said Waiganjo asked his father Mr Ephraim Wanjogu to bring with him his close friends to a top hotel in Nakuru for breakfast before proceeding for a pass-out parade in Kericho.

“I was among the family friends and police officers who gathered for breakfast before proceeding to the Kenya Forest Service pass-out parade at Londiani in Kericho where Mr Waiganjo represented regional police boss John M’Mbijiwe,” he told the court.

POLICE ESCORT

Mr Wamathingira told the court that members of the public in the entourage enjoyed the escort of a convoy of police vehicles with sirens to clear traffic.

“He’s my son and always took good care of me,” he told the court.

At the pass-out parade of KFS rangers, the entourage sat a few rows behind Mr Waiganjo who was then flanked by senior officers from the forest department.

THRILLING EXPERIENCE

“It was a thrilling experience and I would wish to have a repeat of the same,” said Mr Wamathingira as he narrated to the court how recruits passed by saluting those seated at the main dais.

The witness said that Mr Waiganjo wore jungle police uniform and was escorted by police officers from different police posts.

According to the witness Mr Waiganjo, as a senior police officer, was accorded the respect of an officer of his "rank" including being saluted by any police officer in his vicinity.

Mr Wamathingira was the fifth witness in the in the case where Mr Waiganjo is charged alongside Mr M’Mbijiwe and former ASTU Commandant Michael Remi Ngugi.