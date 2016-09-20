By JOSEPH OPENDA

A police officer was on Monday charged in a court in Molo with rape.

Constable John Waweru, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Rita Anwai, was accused of raping a woman on March 26, 2016 at Keringet Trading Centre, Kuresoi South in Nakuru County.

The court heard that Mr Waweru used his position as a police officer to instil fear on the victim by threatening to shoot her if she raised the alarm.

The accused also faces other charges of sexually assaulting the victim and causing a bodily harm to her.

Mr Waweru, however, denied the charges and was released on a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.