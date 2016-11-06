By MAGDALENE WANJA

More than 200 groups took part in the 90th edition of the Rift Valley regional music festivals held in Nakuru and which ended Saturday.

The four-day event saw 250 community groups, among them 12 universities and five county choirs take part in the festivals which started during colonial times.

Those who took part in the festivals were dressed in colourful traditional attires symbolising the various indigenous groups in Kenya.

According to the festivals regional chairman Evans Keya, the aim is to promote culture through stage performance which was used in the olden days to pass messages.

“Storytelling, music and dance were some of the tools used to educate the public and condemning vices such as corruption in the society,” he said.

EMPOWER THE YOUTH

Mr James Ruto from the Permanent Presidential Music Commission said that the event also aims at empowering artistes financially, especially the youth.

“Apart from promoting culture and talent development we also want to ensure that the artistes are economically empowered. We want to ensure that they get income from entertaining,” he said.

He noted that organisers had come up with ways of rewarding the participants in order to motivate them.

“We also award trophies donated by the county government as a way of appreciating their talents,” said Mr Ruto.

Mr Paul Kisali, one of the organisers of the event and a poet, encouraged the youth to ensure they use their indigenous languages in their performances.

“We encourage people to use their indigenous languages which is a way of exposing their talent to the world in a unique way and ensure that we preserve our culture,” said Mr Kisali.