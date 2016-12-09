By MAGDALENE WANJA

Religious leaders have called on the striking health workers to return to work and save lives as they seek dialogue with the government.

Led by Bishop Mark Kariuki, the chairman of the Evangelical Churches of Kenya, the leaders said the health workers should consider calling off the strike to relieve pain and stop deaths of poor Kenyans.

Bishop Kariuki, who spoke in Nakuru Thursday at Deliverance Church International, said it is wrong for the health issue to be politicised while Kenyans continue suffering.

“During a strike like this, it’s the poor Kenyans who suffer. The sad bit is whenever there’s an issue like this, it becomes political with both political divides blaming each other,” he said.

The bishop added that, as religious leaders, they are ready to mediate between the health workers and government in reaching an agreement.

“As a church, we have mediated during such matters in the past including the teachers’ strike and a solution arrived at. We are ready (to intervene) but before negotiations commence, health workers should be in their work [places] to save lives,” he said.

The call comes five days after the health workers went on strike demanding pay increment, promotions and better working conditions among other demands.

MASSIVE CORRUPTION

The bishop pointed out at recent scandals at the Ministry of Health which he blamed for the suffering of Kenyans.

“We have seen massive alleged corruption in the Ministry of Health and that money can be used to pay for doctors and nurses if well utilised,” said Bishop Kariuki.

He also warned Kenyans that corruption is evil and should be fought by all.

The clergymen also called on leaders, both in the government and the opposition, to play a role in finding a solution to the stalemate.

“I would urge the health workers to consider the value of life which is more than money. We understand their sacrifices and that they may not get (all) what are asking for but they should embrace whatever the government offers in order to save lives,” said the church’s national youth co-ordinator Rev Daniel Gichana.

They were speaking during the third day of a five-day ‘Raise your game’ conference that attracted more than 1,500 youth from various parts of the country.