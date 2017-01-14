By JOSEPH OPENDA

The Kenya African National Union (Kanu) Nakuru branch officials are threatening to remove the party’s Secretary-General for declaring that Kanu is part of the newly formed National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Mr John Ngunjiri on Friday issued a seven-day ultimatum to Nick Salat to respond about the matter failure to which he would mobilize other officials to sign a memorandum for his removal.

Mr Ngunjiri said that during the unveiling of Nasa, an alliance of opposition parties, at Bomas of Kenya on Friday, Mr Salat - without approval from other officials - said Kanu is part of the coalition.

“We wish to give our secretary-general seven days’ notice to respond to whether the decision was personal or collective,” Mr Ngunjiri said.

He added that the party's constitution permits county officials to remove an official who does not address other members' demands.

Since Kanu's National Delegates Conference had not met to decide on whether it will team up with other parties, he said Mr Salat had infringed on the outfit's constitution.