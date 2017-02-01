By REITZ MUREITHI

Survivors and families of victims of the 2009 Sachangwan fuel tanker explosion are still pursuing compensation from the government.

A commemoration prayer service was held at the spot along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway Tuesday where more than 130 people perished in the tragedy eight years ago.

Although some of the victims’ families had received Sh50,000 from the government for funeral arrangements, they insist they should have been paid more.

Mr Joseph Ndung’u who lost four children in the fire says he was left with three grandchildren under his care.

“We feel forgotten because the government has compensated every group that has been affected by a disaster but they have never addressed our issue,” he lamented.

Mr Mark Njuguna, a survivor of the tragedy echoed his sentiments.

He said the wounds he sustained have not yet healed.

BED RIDDEN

“I was bed ridden for three years and for the two years that followed I could not walk without support. The money we were given was spent on medication,” Mr Njuguna said.

He said he has difficulty raising Sh1,000 every month which he requires to treat his wounds since he is jobless and depends on occasional odd jobs.

However, the Sachangwan Assistant County Commissioner Peter Mutiso said the victims have been profiled through area chiefs and plans are underway to help them.

“Once the names have been compiled, we will send the names to the county government’s social services office so that they can be enrolled for funds through the social development fund,” he added.

Ms Hanna Njoki said she has been unable to secure bursary for her four grandchildren and has to depend on odd jobs.