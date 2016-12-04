By ERIC MATARA

By JOSEPH OPENDA

The Nakuru County government has announced job vacancies to fill positions of 1200 striking nurses after attempts to resolve the stalemate hit a snag.

The decision was reached after the Kenya National Union of Nurses failed to show up for a consultative meeting with the county administration on Friday.

The nurses are protesting over delayed and unfair promotions.

Governor Kinuthia Mbugua had formed a task force to look into the ongoing nurses' strike in the County, in a bid to end the strike.

The strike has today entered its fourth day as patients at various public hospitals bear the brunt of the strike.

The taskforce formed by the governor comprised of County Assembly Health committee members, County Public Service Board, county executive member for health Dr Kabii Mungai and chief officer Samuel Mwaura.

The County Public Service Board resolved to employ qualified nurses, lab technicians and clinical officers on contract basis beginning tomorrow whom it said should begin work immediately.

“Qualified persons have been asked to apply so that patients don’t suffer at the expense of the striking health care givers,” said Dr Waithanji Mutiti the board chairman.

He warned those taking part in the strike that started Thursday and are not members of the union that disciplinary action will be taken against them for deserting duties.

The board also said those threatening other workers attending to patients, will be arrested and prosecuted.

The County administration has however maintained that they were ready to engage the striking health workers to end the strike.

“We are willing to implement promotions for those who meet the requirements,” said Dr Mungai.

Besides delayed and unfair promotions, they are also protesting poor working conditions in county health facilities.

They have cited a return to work formula signed in July where the two parties agreed to implement promotions by January 2016 for all eligible health workers.

Julius Nyambaka, a member of the nurses’ union said under the agreement, all those eligible for promotions were to receive their letters by the beginning of 2016.

This comes as the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Nurses Union said they are mobilizing doctors and nurses to commence their countrywide strike tomorrow.

The unions claim medics have been frustrated with poor pay and unfavorable working conditions and that Counties have refused to sign a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with them signed three years ago.