Internally displaced people settled at the Ndonga farm in Subukia, Nakuru County have called on Chief Justice David Maraga to help speed up a court case surrounding the extensive 750-acre farm.

The 267 IDPs want the CJ to help them find a lasting solution to the case to enable them settle and carry out meaningful development on the parcel of land.

The IDPs have said that it has taken the court too long to settle the matter which has lasted over six years.

According to their chairman, Mr John Wanyoike, the case which was filed by eight sisters of the Ndonga family following internal disagreements is derailing there resettlement.

“The residents have to walk for kilometres to access hospitals, schools, churches, police stations and other social amenities.

“No roads have been constructed since the land has not been demarcated and we have been forced to bear with rough terrains inaccessible by vehicles,” said Mr Wanyoike.

The Ndonga sisters are said to have obtained court orders that restrained the government from taking possession of the land and allocating it to the IDPS until another case they had filled is heard and determined.

CASE STARTED IN 2011

“It is wrong for the government to allow the over two hundred people to suffer for years over a dispute [involving] the family which had already sold the farm,” said Ms Gladys Wairimu, who is one of the people who were settled on the farm in September 2011.

The IDPS called on CJ Maraga to give priority to the Ndonga farm case which dates back to 2011 and has prevented them from benefiting from various development projects.

They claimed that they are also not allowed to bury their deceased relatives in a cemetery at the farm, forcing them to use other cemeteries which are miles away.

The court injunctions, they say, have made them to live in poverty.

They also say they face other problems since they are not allowed to build permanent houses or do farming on the land.

They are part of the 900 IDPs whose settlement has been affected by court cases.