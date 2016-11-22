Tension as assault suspect stabs Nakuru magistrate
A suspect sentenced to three years in jail for assault on Tuesday stabbed a Nakuru magistrate and a complainant with a screwdriver shortly after his sentencing.
The suspect, Michael Kihoro, stabbed Resident Magistrate Eunice Kelly in the hand and the complainant, Edith Adhiambo, in the neck after he was handed the sentence.
He tried to escape after the attacks, but police arrested him outside the courts and he is being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station.
The magistrate and Ms Adhiambo were rushed to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment.
According to Gaudencia Kedogo, an intern who was present in court, the suspect was offered a chance to say something in mitigation but refused and instead asked the magistrate to read the judgement.
He then pounced on the complainant, forcing her to run for her life.
He proceeded to the magistrate’s desk, before an orderly, who was also stabbed in the hand, intervened.
The attack terrified people in the court, forcing them to scamper for safety before police arrested the attacker.