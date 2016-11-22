By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

A suspect sentenced to three years in jail for assault on Tuesday stabbed a Nakuru magistrate and a complainant with a screwdriver shortly after his sentencing.

The suspect, Michael Kihoro, stabbed Resident Magistrate Eunice Kelly in the hand and the complainant, Edith Adhiambo, in the neck after he was handed the sentence.

He tried to escape after the attacks, but police arrested him outside the courts and he is being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station.

Nakuru Resident Magistrate Eunice Kelly's desk after she was stabbed with a screwdriver by a suspect she had sentenced to three years in jail for assault on November 22, 2016. PHOTO | JOSEPH OPENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The magistrate and Ms Adhiambo were rushed to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment.

According to Gaudencia Kedogo, an intern who was present in court, the suspect was offered a chance to say something in mitigation but refused and instead asked the magistrate to read the judgement.

He then pounced on the complainant, forcing her to run for her life.

Nakuru Resident Magistrate Eunice Kelly on November 22, 2016. She was stabbed in the hand with a screwdriver by a suspect she had sentenced to three years in jail for assault. PHOTO | JOSEPH OPENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He proceeded to the magistrate’s desk, before an orderly, who was also stabbed in the hand, intervened.