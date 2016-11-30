Two killed, 37 hurt in separate accidents at same spot

By MACHARIA MWANGI

At least two people died and 37 others hurt two separate road accidents at the same spot on Gilgil-Ol Kalou road, hours apart.

The first accident occurred at around 7.30 am when a bus ferrying farmers on educational tour to Tetu in Nyeri County overturned near Ol Kalou town.

According to the Nyandarua central police chief Wilson Kosgei, the driver lost control after he braked abruptly to avoid hitting a bump at full speed.

“He lost control of the bus and it overturned with 51 people on board,” said the officer commanding police division (OCPD).

The medical superintendent in charge of the JM Memorial hospital Jackson Macharia said one patient was referred to Nakuru for specialised treatment, while five others were treated and discharged.

“The other passengers suffered minor bruises and were allowed to go home after they were given a clean bill of health,” he said.

Among those injured in the early morning accident was a police officer from Kilimani police station, Nairobi.

Mr Kosgei said the officer was also out of danger and had accompanied the group of farmers to the ill-fated trip.

In the second incident that occurred barely five hours later, two people were killed when a lorry ploughed into a motorcycle parked by the road side just metres from the scene of the earlier accident.

“The lorry driver transporting cement to Ol Kalou lost control and veered of the road and hit three people. Two of them died on the spot while the third one sustained serious injuries,” said Mr Kosgei.

“Initial investigations indicate the lorry driver was clearly at fault as the stationery motorcycle was parked metres away from the road side,” said the OCPD.