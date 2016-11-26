By SULEIMAN MBATIAH

A man and his daughter have escaped unhurt after a light aircraft they were in crash-landed in Mariashoni in Molo, Nakuru.

The 1941 Boeing Stearman developed a mechanical problem during the expedition.

Mr John Ordway, the pilot, and his daughter Isabella's flight team are representing Ireland in a vintage air rally across Africa.

They were flying to Nairobi from Eldoret. “We’re lucky to be alive,” Mr Ordway said.

The two have been interchangeably flying the plane as Ms Orway worked towards getting her pilot licence next year.

County police commander Hassan Barua said his officers were on the ground assessing the scene.

In an interview with the The Times last month, Ms Ordway said she was looking forward to the activity.