Waiganjo used fire arms to intimidate, harass businessmen

By JOSEPH OPENDA

Police imposter Joshua Waiganjo used his fire arms to intimidate and harass business operators, a Nakuru court was told.

Business persons who testified in court on Wednesday revealed that Waiganjo publicly threatened to use his fire arm on those who tried to resist his harassments whenever he stormed their premises.

Ms Ann Wambui, a Nakuru business woman who was then an attendant at Farmers Inn hotel recalled how Waiganjo, who is facing charges of misusing an illegally held public office, raided her joint and started harassing her and her customers.

In her testimony, Ms Wambui claimed that Waiganjo while in the company of Njoro Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Peter Njeru ordered everyone in the pub to lie down while holding a pistol in his hand.

“I thought they were thugs so I first closed the counter and lied down as they had ordered,” explained Ms Wambui.

Ms Wambui further told the court that Waiganjo forced her to open the counter threatening to shoot her if she disobeyed.

“Waiganjo slapped me in the face severally for not opening the counter saying that I did not know who he was,” said Ms Wambui.

The pub owner Mr Timothy Kamau who also testified before court said on the fateful day, he found Wainganjo in the pub harassing his workers and clients.

According to Mr Kamau, Waiganjo who was in the company of the Njoro OCPD kept banging on the counter after Ms wambui refused to open.

The court heard that Waiganjo took out a pistol and threatened to kill the bar attendant before he ordered their arrest.

According to Mr Kamau, they were arraigned in court on December 10, 2012 and charged with operating the pub without a license.

Another witness Mr Douglas Obwocha who worked at Rhino Safari hotel in Ravine, Nakuru County said Waiganjo, who claimed to be an assistant commissioner of police, was armed with a pistol when he stormed their joint at around 11pm on December 9, 2012.

Mr Obwocha in his testimony, said he was arrested for not displaying the trading license.

“While at the Njoro police station, Waiganjo took a G3 riffle from one of the officers and pointed it at one of us,” said Mr Obwocha.

Waiganjo, however, challenged the witness allegations terming them as baseless and argued that they could not be substantiated.

Through his lawyer Mr Kamau Chomba, Waiganjo asked the court to dismiss the testimonie, saying none of them had evidence to prove the said harassment.

“None of the witnesses reported the matter to the police and did not bother to take P3 form to show the assault,” said Mr Chomba during the cross examination.

Waiganjo is charged alongside former Rift Valley provincial boss John M’Mbijiwe and former Anti-Stock Theft Unit commandant Michael Remi Ngugi.