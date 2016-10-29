Wardens capture escaped inmate

By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

An inmate who escaped from a prison in Nakuru was on Thursday charged with escape from a lawful custody.

Mr James Mwaura, who appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Liz Gichiha, was accused of escaping from Nakuru GK Prison in Nakuru Town on October 26.

According to the prosecution, Mr Mwaura - who was serving a two-month jail term after being found guilty of theft - and other inmates were at work when he jumped over the fence and bolted.

Police said prison wardens pursued the inmate and arrested him at Gioto dumpsite, a few kilometers away from the prison, at around 1pm.

He booked at the Nakuru Central Police Station.