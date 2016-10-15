By JOSEPH OPENDA

A woman accused of killing her husband and two children in a house fire in Molo, Nakuru County, was was on Friday released on Sh 500,000 bond.

Lady Justice Maureen Odero released Ms Joyce Wangari Njogu on the bond terms following an application by the accused's lawyer late last month.

Ms Wangari, who appeared before the court, had been detained at Molo Police Station pending police investigations in relation to the murder of her husband.

She denied having killed Mr Jackson Njogu, her husband, together with their two children aged two and seven on August 29 at their house in Kiambiriria Village in Molo.

The prosecution told the court that Ms Njogu set their timber house ablaze with the deceased persons locked inside after she was embroiled in a quarrel with her husband, who had arrived home drunk.

TROUBLED MARRIAGE

The court was told that Ms Njogu and her husband had been having a troubled marriage with unending fights, which at a times forced the accused to flee the house and seek refuge from neighbours.

On the fateful day, police were alerted by neighbours who heard screams from inside the house, according to the prosecution.

The police arrived at the scene too late and could not salvage anything.

Justice Odero had referred the accused for psychiatric examination when she first appeared in court on September 2 to take plea.

The medical examination presented in court indicated the accused was of sound mental health to answer the charges, which she denied.