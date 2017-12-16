By JOHN NJOROGE

More by this Author

Administration Police officers in Elburgon have arrested two women for undergoing circumcision.

The two aged 22 and 26 years were arrested at Ndoswa in Mariashoni after secretly undergoing the cut in Kiptunga Forest two weeks ago.

Leading the team, Elburgon Assistant County Commissioner Naftaly Kipkorir said the arrest came after a tip off from residents.

"We did not arrest those who conducted the cut as they disappeared after the [performing] cut,” said Mr Korir, adding that they have launched investigations into the matter.

One of the woman said they opted for the cut following pressure from their husbands.

"[Our] husbands are not accorded the respect they [deserve] as they are [deemed to be] of low dignity [in] the community (for marrying uncircumcised women)," one of the women said.

In one of the homesteads, several marks were visible to symbolise that the 'cut' had taken place.

The two women were treated at Elburgon Sub-County Hospital before being taken to Elburgon Police Station.

Female circumcision has been going on in Njoro and Molo sub-counties.