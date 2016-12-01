By SULEIMAN MBATIAH

Police have shot and killed three armed robbers following a fierce shootout in Nakuru Town.

Members of the public scampered for safety as the dramatic shooting happened near Hotel Waterbuck at around 11.30am.

The three were among a gang that police had been trailing before the shootout ensued.

Three AK-47 rifles, a Ceska pistol and more than 20 bullets were recovered at the scene of shooting.