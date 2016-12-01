Three armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Nakuru
Police have shot and killed three armed robbers following a fierce shootout in Nakuru Town.
Members of the public scampered for safety as the dramatic shooting happened near Hotel Waterbuck at around 11.30am.
The three were among a gang that police had been trailing before the shootout ensued.
Three AK-47 rifles, a Ceska pistol and more than 20 bullets were recovered at the scene of shooting.
The gang was also armed with crude weapons.