Three armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Nakuru

Thursday December 1 2016

The AK-47 rifle, Ceska pistol and ammunition

The AK-47 rifle, Ceska pistol and ammunition recovered from three robbers shot dead by police near Hotel Waterbuck in Nakuru Town on December 1, 2016. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Three AK-47 rifles, a Ceska pistol and more than 20 bullets were recovered.
  • The gang was also armed with crude weapons.
By SULEIMAN MBATIAH
Police have shot and killed three armed robbers following a fierce shootout in Nakuru Town.

Members of the public scampered for safety as the dramatic shooting happened near Hotel Waterbuck at around 11.30am.

The three were among a gang that police had been trailing before the shootout ensued.

Three AK-47 rifles, a Ceska pistol and more than 20 bullets were recovered at the scene of shooting.

The gang was also armed with crude weapons.