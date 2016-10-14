Couple in Nakuru court over Sh332,210 unpaid hotel bill

By JOSEPH OPENDA

A couple was charged Friday in a Nakuru court for failing to pay their hotel bill.

Roy Osano and Beth Muthoni were accused of jointly failing to settle a Sh 332,210 bill they incurred after enjoying the services of Hill Court Resort and Spa located in Nakuru Town.

They allegedly committed the offence on diverse dates between June 22 and July 27 this year.

The court heard that the two had booked a room at the resort where they spent good time together.

According to the prosecution, despite the two enjoying the services at the hotel they failed to clear the bill that had accumulated over the period.

The two were reported to the police but refused to honour summons requiring them to appear at the regional Criminal Investigations Directorate.

The court heard that they had been at large since the case was reported on July 27. They were arrested on October 12.

They both denied the charges.

Ms Muthoni whom the court heard is 10 weeks expectant told the court that she was still undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital after she experienced some complications.

She accused the management of the hotel for inflating the bill with an excess of Sh70,000. The court heard that Ms Muthoni tried contacting the hotel management to complain about the inflated bill but was unsuccessful.

On his part, Mr Osano pleaded with the court to be released on bond as he was the sole bread winner of his family. Mr Osano unsuccessfully tried to distance himself from the charges saying that he was not responsible for the bill according an agreement between him and the lady.

The prosecution opposed the bond and told the court that the two were flight risks.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo denied the suspects bond but advised them to renew the application.