Four men were charged over a brutal attack on two youth who had just undergone circumcision in Nakuru.

Mr John Kamau, Mr Geoffrey Waithaka, Mr John Murithi and Mr Peter Kinyanjui are said to have attacked the youths to settle old scores.

The four, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Josephat Burudi on Wednesday, allegedly broke into the complainants’ house in Njoro, where they were sleeping.

The court heard that the four men severely beat up the teenagers, who could not put up a fight as they were still weak and in pain from the circumcision.

According to the prosecution, the two teenagers sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by their parents who heard them screaming for help.

The four men tried to escape but were apprehended by neighbours who heard the commotion.

They were handed over to the police.

The men denied the charges and were released on Sh5,000 bail each.