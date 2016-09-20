By MAGDALENE WANJA

More by this Author

Burning of charcoal and plastic waste are among the the major causes of the depletion of the ozone layer.

This was revealed during the 2016 International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer marked at Kihoto grounds in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Leaders present decried the problem of charcoal burning which has also seen a significant decrease in forest cover across the country.

Principal Secretary for Environment and Natural Resources Charles Sunkuli, who presided over the function, said there was need to find ways of recycling plastic waste rather than getting rid of it through burning.

"There is high volume of carbon released to the ozone layer when we burn charcoal and plastic waste.

“This [can] be reduced through finding ways of turning the waste into energy as well as using other fuels as an alternative to charcoal," he said.

In a speech read by the PS, Environment and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary Judy Wakhungu said preservation of the ozone layer is one of the major concerns in the world today.

“It is for this reason [that] my ministry, together with the stakeholders, through consultative efforts, will spare no effort in ensuring that we eliminate substances that deplete the ozone layer,” she said.

ZONE-DEPLETING SUBSTANCES

She noted that Kenya has made progress in phasing out ozone-depleting substances as well as adopting ozone-friendly technologies.

She, however, raised concern on some technologies which have been found to contribute to global warming.

“Some of the technologies that have been adapted such as hydro-fluorocarbons (HFCs), though ozone friendly, have contributed to climate change through global warming,” she said.

Lake View Ward Representative Simon Wanyoike raised the alarm on the increased deposit of plastic waste into Lake Naivasha.

“Our dumpsite is almost full and whenever there are little rains all the dirt is swept away by the water. Soon, the lake will be consumed,” said Mr Wanyoike.

Mr Wanyoike called on the ministry to find a solution to the increasing volumes of water hyacinth which is consuming the lake.