By JOSEPH OPENDA

An inmate at Nakuru GK Prison faces new charges after he was caught trying to escape from the jail’s precincts on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mr James Sawe, the officer in charge at the prison, the inmate, Mr James Mwaura, who is serving a two-month jail term after being found guilty of theft, jumped over the fence and was running away when he was apprehended.

The prisoner, according to the officer, had been assigned alongside others to work in a compound before he attempted to flee.

Mr Sawe said prison wardens saw the inmate escape and pursued him.

He was arrested at the Gioto dumpsite, a few kilometres from the prison walls at around 1pm after he got exhausted from running.

Mr Mwaura was booked for fresh charges at the Nakuru Central Police Station awaiting to take plea in court Friday

The prisons officer attributed the escape attempt to possible frustration after Mwaura failed to make it to the list of those who were set free following the recent presidential pardon to 7,000 inmates with petty offences.