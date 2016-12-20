By JOSEPH OPENDA

By ADISA VALENTINE

The government has set aside Sh6 billion for the resettlement of over 90,000 integrated internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The chairman of the National Coordination Consultative Committee on IDPs (NCCC) Mr Adan Wachu Monday said the government has embarked on resettling the IDPs who had integrated with other people after the compensating those living in the camps.

According to Mr Wachu, the government has compensated all the 19,000 IDPS who were living in 80 camps and is now focusing on the resettlement integrated IDPs.

“The government has been working tirelessly for the past two years to ensure that all 19,000 IDPs are resettled. We have closed that chapter and our shift is on the integrated ones,” said Mr Wachu.

He added that that over Sh5.7 billion has been used for the purpose.

Mr Wachu said the government is finalising the audit of the list of the integrated IDPs after which their names will be compiled.

The government will be working with the assistance of county administrators to compensate the IDPs.

According to Mr Wachu, some of the integrated IDPs are living in Ol Kalou, Nakuru, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kisii, Migori, Marsabit and Mombasa.

This is the first time the government is focusing on the compensation of integrated IDPs after having concentrated more on those living in the camps.

Mr Wachu was addressing IDPs at Mumoi camp after they invited him to oversee the distribution of share certificates for pieces lands they have purchased using the compensation fund.

The more than 400 IDPs pooled funds to purchase a 60-acre piece of land for themselves.

Mr Wachu expressed his delight on their efforts and urged all other IDPs to emulate the idea.

According to him, this is sufficient proof that the IDPs had been resettled.

The national IDP chairman, Mr Patrick Githinji, said the Mumoi IDP camp cooperated with the government in the compensation process.