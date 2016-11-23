By DAVE OPIYO

Another magistrate has been attacked at the Kapsabet Law Courts in Nandi County.

Senior Resident Magistrate Cherono Kesse was attacked earlier on Wednesday while she was hearing a case in which an enraged suspect — Ayub Kiprono Maina — had been accused of 'creating disturbance’ at a family event.

According to Ms Dolphina Alego, the Court’s Senior Principal Magistrate, everyone was stunned by the incident that comes barely a day after their colleague in Nakuru — Resident Magistrate Eunice Kelly — was attacked and stabbed several times.

“Everything was normal at the Court. Then all over sudden, we heard screams from court three — where Ms Kesses usually sits. We thought someone had just been given a really harsh sentence and was shocked by the ruling,” she says.

“I went back to work. But my Executive officer came rushing into my chambers moments later and asked me to adjourn my proceedings immediately. I immediately knew something bad had happened. I had to comply,” she explained.

Ms Alego said it was then that she learnt that a suspect had attacked her colleague. She explains that the attacker, 29, jumped over the dock and charged at the Magistrate with an intention to harm her.

It was not clear whether the suspect was armed.

“The magistrate ducked immediately and rushed out of the court room,” says Ms Alego.

“The attacker then sat on the Magistrate’s chair as police officers rushed into the room to help contain the situation,” she said.

“The officers tried to subdue him and pinned him to the ground but he was very strong and bulky. He fought back and bit one of our officer’s finger. Other officers, who were not armed at the time, joined in the wrestle. They had apparently been caught unawares by the incident,” she explained.

Ms Alego says the attacker hit one of the policemen in the eye and tore another’s shirt.

“The officers had to hit him hard to contain him. I’ am told he really hurt the officers. After being subdued, the attacker was handcuffed and returned to the police station,” she adds.

She says she immediately called her seniors in Nairobi and reported the matter.

“Had my colleague not ducked out of the court, it would have been a different story altogether,” she says.

Ms Alego says all court proceedings stopped after the incident.

“You can clearly not work after such an incident,” she says.

She revealed that the attacker is a master’s holder from Canada.

“The mother had requested the court to release his son since they had agreed that the matter be settled out of court…my colleague advised her that the law must be followed,” she says.

“He attacked the magistrate while in the process of trying to arbitrate the matter,” she explained.

Ms Alego appealed to the government to beef up security in courts.

“There is a trend here…the government should consider beefing up security in our courts. This is very important,” she explained.