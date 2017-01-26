By STANLEY KIMUGE

Deputy President William Ruto has said that Sh500 million has been allocated for building the new Koitalel Samoei University in Nandi County.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nandi Hills Constituency, the deputy president revealed that construction on an 800-acre piece of land will be commissioned in February.

“The government has already set aside Sh500 million this year and we will come [for ground breaking ceremony] in February. The construction works will begin in March,” said Mr Ruto.

Mr Ruto spoke as he led the Jubilee team to mobilise residents to register to vote.

He said they are targeting to enlist 200,000 new voters in the county.

The new university is named in honour of legendary Nandi leader Koitalel arap Samoei, who was killed by British colonial soldiers in 1905 near Nandi Hills.

The Nandi resistance begun in 1894 led by the legendary leader and lasted until 1905 after he was shot dead.

SITE APPROVED BY CUE

In 2014, the Commission for University Education conducted an inspection of the proposed site and gave a nod for the vast the university to be built at Samoei High School.

The institution will partner with the University of Nairobi to roll out business, education and law courses.

Mr Ruto thanked residents for donating land for the expansion of the university.

He said that the institution will not only uplift their education standards but also improve the economy of the region.

“When the students enrol, then they will need places to stay. Don’t expect the government to build housing units for the students. If we do so, how will you earn money?” he added.

Over 10,000 students are expected to enrol once the university is completed.

The deputy president was accompanied by governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Dr Cleophas Lagat (Nandi).

Others were MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Elijah Lagat (Chesumei), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Elisha Buisenei (Turbo) and Nandi Senator Stephen Sang.