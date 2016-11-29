By TOM MATOKE

Workers in a leading multi-national tea company in Nandi County have downed their tools demanding improved salaries.

They have accused the management of the Eastern Produce Tea Company of refusing to improve their pay, yet other companies in the region have already effected a 30 per cent wage increase as ordered by the Industrial court.

According to Mr Eliakim Ochieng, the county Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU) secretary, the strike will continue until the workers are paid their dues.

“We will not relent until the workers get what they rightfully deserve,” he stated.

Mr Ochieng said the workers downed their tools after realising that their increment had not been effected in their November salaries.

“The workers were dismayed after realising that the figures on their payslips were the same as the ones they had last month.

“They then took to the streets in protest. They set on fire some tea weighing shades in the process.

“These workers are indeed frustrated,” he said.

He explained that the Industrial court recently ruled that the workers be awarded a 30 per cent salary increment but officials of the tea company challenged the ruling.

COURT ORDER NOT TO PAY

They obtained orders not pay the increased salary until the matter is heard and determined.

“I blame the management of the multi-national company for working in isolation instead of involving the tea workers’ union leaders in discussing issues affecting them,” said Ochieng.

The strike affected tea picking in Kapsumbeiywo, Chemomi, Kaboswa, Siret, and Kipkeibon tea factories, which fall under the company.

The company’s management on Tuesday held a crisis meeting to discuss how to handle the crisis before it spreads to other areas.

“We are currently in a meeting with all managers to chart a way forward on this issue. In the meantime, we want to prevail upon the workers to resume duty,” said a manager who declined to be named.

“We further want to ask them to wait for the outcome of an appeal the company has filed on the matter,” he added.

The official said the high cost of production will cripple the tea industry in Kenya.

Between May and June 2016, thousands of workers in tea companies went on strike demanding improved pay.

Some 18 tea factories were shut as a result of the strikes which ended after the tea companies gave in to the workers’ demands.