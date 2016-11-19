County education officers nabbed for demanding bribe

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers on Friday arrested two Education Ministry officials after they solicited for a Sh15,000 bribe from a businessman.

Mr William Osewe, the director for quality assurance and Noroa Cherono, a clerical officer at the county government were arrested after demanding for the bribe from the businessman for them to register a school in Narok South.

South Rift EACC Deputy Director Gilbert Lukhoba said the two were arrested after they received the money, which had been marked by EACC officers.

“Our officers travelled to Narok for the operation and arrested the officers. EACC officers laid a trap following numerous complaints from locals,” he said.