Death toll from Trans Mara violence hits 9

Tension is high at Esoit, Junction and Kirindon in Trans Mara West after the killing of a man on Wednesday evening in retaliatory attacks between members of the Kipsigis and Maasai communities.

The killing brings the death toll in the past two weeks to nine.

Four other people were being treated for their injuries at Tenwek Mission and Longisa Referral hospitals in Bomet County.

The latest death was that of a 65-year-old Kipsigis man, who was shot dead by people believed to be from the neighbouring Maasai community as he herded his cows near Esoit.

Trans Mara West police Boss David Wambua said it was unfortunate that people continued to butcher each other in the area.

“Security officers are on the ground and are patrolling the area,” he said.

Perpetrators of the violence are said stalk their victims and shoot them dead with poisoned arrows or guns.

MCAs EJECTED

Meanwhile, the burial ceremony for Julius Kosgei, a victim of the attacks, was almost disrupted on Wednesday when a member of the Narok County Assembly (MCA) shouted down Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno, who was addressing the mourners.

Mogondo MCA Kipsan Mebei and his Ololmasani counterpart Ezekiel Kosgei were ejected from the burial ceremony by angry mourners.

Administration Police officers intervened and whisked away the two ward reps.

Mourners demanded that the government confiscate illegal firearms.

Led by Trans Mara Kenya National Union of Teachers Executive Secretary Willy Korir, they expressed fears that schools in the region may not reopen in January if the attacks persisted.

Narok West MP Patrick Ntutu and Mr Ngeno called on the government to beef up security, saying innocent people were being murdered.

“I call on the Cabinet Secretary for Security Joseph Nkaissery to investigate the source of the firearms that are being used to take away innocent lives,” said Mr Ngeno.

He alleged that some game rangers working for the Narok County government could be responsible for the killings and insisted that they stop their operations until investigations are completed.

Mr Ntutu said the national government had neglected the people of Narok and left them to butcher each other.