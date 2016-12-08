By MAGATI OBEBO

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to address Rift Valley residents directly or forget their votes in the next elections.

Mr Moi, also a Kanu party leader, said most residents do not trust Deputy President William Ruto anymore and do not want to listen to him.

Speaking Wednesday in Emurua Dikirr, Narok County when he led a number of leaders in a fundraiser for women groups by organised the constituency's MP Johana Ng'eno, Mr Moi said Mr Ruto’s derogatory language and behaviour has led them to think of joining the National Super Alliance (Nasa) proposed by Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi.

“We say in no uncertain terms that we don’t want proxies to get to us. Let (President) Uhuru engage with people who cast votes for him. In any case we don’t want a person who thinks too highly of himself and who...is looking condescendingly on us,” Senator Moi said.

He said the DP has lost his political relevance and urged the President not to trust him anymore.

RESPECT LEADERS

Mr Moi said as long as the deputy president fails to accord other leaders due respect, he should be ready to forgo the support he has been receiving from the electorate in the region.

“As leaders we must have mutual respect for each other, not one based on disparaging others with unwarranted abuses,” the senator said.

He also called on the President to offset debts owed to the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) by farmers from the Rift Valley.

“He offset debts for coffee farmers in Central and should do it to our farmers as well,” Mr Moi added.

Mr Moi was joined by Governors Isaac Ruto (Bomet) Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), West-Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo and MPs Johanna Ng’eno, Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay County) and other leaders during the fundraiser.

Prof Lonyangapuo asked DP Ruto to sober up and mature politically.

He called on President Kenyatta to restrain his deputy from dividing the country with his foul language.

Mr Joho and Mr Oparanya termed the Jubilee government a common enemy that should be removed from power during the next general elections.