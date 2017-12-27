By GEORGE SAYAGIE

More by this Author

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has halted development of tourist facilities in Maasai Mara Game Reserve, citing congestion.

Governor Tunai further threatened to demolish camps and lodges that will not meet international standards, saying the current congestion is risky for the survival of the world famous resort.

“We are not going to issue licences for the construction of new facilities within and outside the 1,526km ecosystem.

"The moratorium will be in place for protected areas, wild animal gorges, and breeding areas,” Mr Tunai said while addressing rangers at the reserve.

DOMESTIC TOURISTS

The county boss said aside from the ecological concern, the reserve should offer premium game viewing to all visitors with the local communities benefiting equitably.

Mr Tunai, who is also the Council of Governors Tourism Committee chairman, said among the establishments that will be demolished are camps that had been developed without impact assessment being done, exerting pressure on the fragile ecosystem.

The first to be demolished following the governor’s order is the luxury facility – Mara Rafiki Camp – whose construction is at the centre of an ongoing legal battle.

CAMPS

Despite its construction following a court order, the governor argued that it’s on Mara River riparian area.

The facilities, he added, impact negatively on the environment and affect prudent business management of the lodges and camps.

The governor’s move comes after the reserve was voted Africa’s leading national park at the World Travel Awards 2017.

“The reserve is the world best, and its standards will not be compromised,” he added.

Apart from uncontrolled development, the governor raised the red flag on the increase in off-road driving in the reserves.