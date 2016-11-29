By MAGDALENE WANJA

A Form Four candidate from a secondary school in Narok is recuperating in hospital after he drunk a lethal chemical.

Speaking from his hospital bed, the 18-year-old student said he and his colleagues took the lab chemical after their chemistry paper on Friday.

According to his mother Josphine Lankenua, his son didn't sit for Biology paper on Monday since he could not see, speak or eat.

Ms Lankenua said the examination paper was brought to the hospital in order for his son to write but was unable due to his condition.

The student was taken to Narok Cottage Hospital before he was referred to Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Nursing Officer Teresiah Mungai said the student is responding well to treatment as he was given beer as an antidote to neutralize the ethanol he had taken.

"He is in stable condition and there's a high chance of him regaining sight since an eye specialist has attended to him," she said.

Ms Lankenua who learned of her son's condition on Monday complained that it was wrong for the school to hide the information from her until Monday when her son was being transferred to Nakuru.